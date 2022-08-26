The Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. While in Darwin, Marles learned how the USAF and RAAF employ assets to conduct training and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7391110
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-DB163-1027
|Resolution:
|5652x3760
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT