USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. While in Darwin, Marles learned how the USAF and RAAF employ assets to conduct training and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

