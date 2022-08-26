Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia [Image 1 of 4]

    USAF meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 26, 2022. While in Darwin, Marles learned how the USAF and RAAF employ assets to conduct training and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

