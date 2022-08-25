220825-N-DK042-1066 An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 deploys a Mark 65 Quickstrike mine in Pyramid Cove during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 24, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 23:06 Photo ID: 7390994 VIRIN: 220825-N-DK042-1085 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220825-N-DK042-1066 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.