220825-N-DK042-1023 A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) follows Research Craft (RCS) 1 during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 25, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

