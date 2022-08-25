Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220825-N-DK042-1023 [Image 2 of 6]

    220825-N-DK042-1023

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    220825-N-DK042-1023 A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) follows Research Craft (RCS) 1 during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 25, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 23:06
    Photo ID: 7390990
    VIRIN: 220825-N-DK042-1023
    Resolution: 5432x3621
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    San Clemente
    Live Fire
    EOD
    MCM
    Mine Countermeasure
    HSC-21

