Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command

Outgoing Commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element (JECC ARE), U.S. Army Reserve Col. Steven J. Robertson (center), stands with Marshall Ramsey, executive director of the JECC (left); Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Jost, commanding general of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) (center left); U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephanie A. Purgerson, former vice commander of the JECC (center right); U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian L. Bischoff, senior enlisted leader of the JECC (right); and U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kimberly K. Hamilton, vice commander of the JECC, after the JECC ARE change of command ceremony, Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Aug. 5, 2022.

