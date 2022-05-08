Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    The Commanding General of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, passes the unit guidon to the incoming Commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element, Col. John J Kaikkonen, during the JECC ARE change of command ceremony, Norfolk Naval Station, Va, Aug. 5, 2022.

