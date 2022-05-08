Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command

The Commanding General of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, passes the unit guidon to the incoming Commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element, Col. John J Kaikkonen, during the JECC ARE change of command ceremony, Norfolk Naval Station, Va, Aug. 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7390971
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-IO181-002
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|PETALUMA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TUMWATER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
