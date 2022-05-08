Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Maj. Sean Delpech 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Outgoing commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element (JECC ARE), U.S. Army Reserve Col. Steven J. Robertson, relinquishes the guidon of the JECC ARE to the Commanding General of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, during the JECC ARE change of command ceremony hosted at the Wind & Sea Recreation Center Auditorium, Norfolk Naval Station, Aug. 5, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:31
    Photo ID: 7390970
    VIRIN: 220805-A-IO181-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 476.57 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: PETALUMA, CA, US
    Hometown: TUMWATER, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Sean Delpech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command
    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command
    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command
    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command
    Joint Planning Support Element
    JECC ARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT