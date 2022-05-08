Outgoing commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element (JECC ARE), U.S. Army Reserve Col. Steven J. Robertson, relinquishes the guidon of the JECC ARE to the Commanding General of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, during the JECC ARE change of command ceremony hosted at the Wind & Sea Recreation Center Auditorium, Norfolk Naval Station, Aug. 5, 2022.
|08.05.2022
|08.26.2022 22:31
|7390970
|220805-A-IO181-001
|2048x1365
|476.57 KB
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|PETALUMA, CA, US
|TUMWATER, WA, US
|1
|0
Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command
