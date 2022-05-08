Outgoing commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element (JECC ARE), U.S. Army Reserve Col. Steven J. Robertson, relinquishes the guidon of the JECC ARE to the Commanding General of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, during the JECC ARE change of command ceremony hosted at the Wind & Sea Recreation Center Auditorium, Norfolk Naval Station, Aug. 5, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:31 Photo ID: 7390970 VIRIN: 220805-A-IO181-001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 476.57 KB Location: NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: PETALUMA, CA, US Hometown: TUMWATER, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Army Reserve Element Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Sean Delpech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.