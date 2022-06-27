Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    06.27.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Kingsley Njoku, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, stands near the command post of Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 26, 2022. Njoku, a distribution specialist, returned to Africa to participate in exercise African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest premier, joint, annual exercise from June 6-30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7390961
    VIRIN: 220627-Z-SD031-002
    Resolution: 4895x3263
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22
    Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Distribution
    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    3-126 IN
    African Lion
    AL22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT