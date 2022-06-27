Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22

U.S. Army Spc. Kingsley Njoku, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, stands near the command post of Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 26, 2022. Njoku, a distribution specialist, returned to Africa to participate in exercise African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest premier, joint, annual exercise from June 6-30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

