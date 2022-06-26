Michigan National Guard Soldier journeys full circle at African Lion 22

U.S. Army Spc. Kingsley Njoku, front left, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, takes a break with his distribution team at Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 26, 2022. Njoku, a distribution specialist, returned to Africa to participate in exercise African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest premier, joint, annual exercise from June 6-30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. (Courtesy Photo)

