    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-6 ACS begins their EUCOM rotation [Image 3 of 4]

    3-6 ACS begins their EUCOM rotation

    DENMARK

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Ratcliff 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    3-6 ACS deployed to EUCOM from Fort Bliss in support of Atlantic Resolve and have begun flying across the European theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-6 ACS begins their EUCOM rotation [Image 4 of 4], by CWO3 Joshua Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AH-64D Pilot

    Apache
    AH-64D
    1AD CAB
    Atlantic Resolve
    3-6 ACS

