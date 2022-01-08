3-6 ACS deployed to EUCOM from Fort Bliss in support of Atlantic Resolve and have begun flying across the European theater.
Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 22:22
Photo ID:
|7390954
VIRIN:
|220801-N-PL522-648
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|15.36 MB
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-6 ACS begins their EUCOM rotation [Image 4 of 4], by CWO3 Joshua Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
