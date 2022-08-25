Thunderbird swears in twins and their best friend

U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Grindstaff swears in twin brothers Nicholas and Christian Farrah, as well as their best friend Joseph Martello at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, August 26, 2022. The ceremony took place amid preparation for the New York International Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

