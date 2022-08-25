Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird swears in twins and their best friend [Image 3 of 5]

    Thunderbird swears in twins and their best friend

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Twin brothers Nicholas and Christian Farrah, as well as their best friend Joseph Martello swear in at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, August 26, 2022. The ceremony took place amid preparation for the New York International Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird swears in twins and their best friend [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    NYANG
    105AW
    NYNG
    DMNA
    Stewart Air National Guard Base

