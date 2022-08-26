Thunderbird swears in twins and their best friend

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Twin brothers and their best friend were sworn in by a member of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, better known as the “Thunderbirds”, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, August 26, 2022.



Nicholas and Christian Farrah took the oath of enlistment with Joseph Martello in this one-of-a-kind ceremony preceding the New York International Airshow.



“I was pleasantly surprised when I was told I’d meet [the] Thunderbirds,” said Martello. “I’ve always had an interest in aviation… which is why I wanted to stay close to the Air Force environment.”



Capt. Travis Grindstaff, Flight Surgeon and Thunderbird #9, administered the oath on a 105th flight line with the iconic red, white and blue F-16 as the backdrop.



There is a great sense of pride that comes with being part of this pivotal moment in new members’ lives, Grindstaff explained.



While the recruits shared this unique experience together, their specialties in the Air Force will introduce different training opportunities for each of them.



Martello will be pursuing a specialty in Emergency Management, where he will learn response and recovery operations. Nicholas Farrah will be trained in maintaining the safety of all base property and personnel in Security Forces, while Christian Farrah will learn to provide patient care and organize medical environments as an Aerospace Medical Technician.



“Down the line, I want to become a brain surgeon,” Christian Farrah explained. “I think that this is a vital step.”



The unique circumstances of this ceremony further exemplify the dedication of the Thunderbirds to inspire others, as well as the importance of brotherhood and camaraderie within the Air Force.



“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Nicholas Farrah said. “It feels good, I’m not alone in this process.”

