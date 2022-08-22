Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army

U.S. Army combat medics, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, participate in the 404th ASB mission, which challenges personnel and tests their capabilities to react in different scenarios during the training held from Aug. 18-26, Fort Carson, Colorado. These Soldiers had the opportunity to perfect their skills while in a large-scale mock combat operation environment, and train under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominique Mendoza, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

