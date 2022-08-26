Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army

Photo By Spc. Collin MacKown | U.S. Army combat medics, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Collin MacKown | U.S. Army combat medics, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, participate in the 404th ASB mission, which challenges personnel and tests their capabilities to react in different scenarios during the training held from Aug. 18-26, Fort Carson, Colorado. These Soldiers had the opportunity to perfect their skills while in a large-scale mock combat operation environment, and train under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominique Mendoza, 14th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Soldiers assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Battalion Field Training Exercise for platoon level training in a large-scale combat operation environment from Aug. 18-26 on Fort Carson.

The Medical Support Platoon, a part of 4th CAB, provided their assistance during the 404th ASB mission. During the mission all the medics used their knowledge and skills to aid in tasks that required their help. This large-scale training exercise challenged personnel and tested their capabilities to react in different scenarios as if they were real. This prepares them for situations in which they would need to use these skills and reinforces their muscle memory.

The medics were set up in a large tent which was the access point for all medical issues. This is where the casualties were brought, and received medical treatment. Inside, were two stations where patients obtained care and their wounds were stabilized. The medical supplies and equipment were within close proximity to both treatment stations, guaranteeing that all medics had the ability to reach what they needed, in the event of a mass casualty.

“These training exercises are as realistic as it gets,” said Staff Sgt. Ricardo Zamora, an Army combat medic, assigned to the 404th ASB, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div.. “They prepare us to save lives, and how to react under pressure. We are essential personnel, and the main point for any medical issues, if we go down a lot of people wouldn’t make it.”

Army combat medics are pivotal in these trainings because they’re in charge of making sure everyone remains healthy and alive at all times. During this training, there were many role players who acted as the enemy, and as they did mock attacks, there were Soldiers who suffered from simulated injuries. These mock casualties were brought to the medic tent, and their injuries were assessed based on severity. There are three different levels that the medics classified patients under. Routine, which means that they can live when stabilized and their wounds have been treated. Priority, which means that they need a higher level of medical care to ensure survival. And urgent, which means that they require medical attention right away, and their wounds are at the most severe level.

“The patients were brought to us, and our first priority is to stabilize them,” said Zamora. “After being helped, they are put on a helicopter and medically evacuated from the premises to receive a higher level of care.”

The training these Soldiers are experiencing not only guarantees that they can work under pressure, but that they are able to perform these tasks in combat zones.

“This specific training is so that if we ever deploy to a war zone, we are all well equipped and highly trained,” said Sgt. Michael Herrera, an Army combat medic, assigned to the 404th ASB, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div.. “This perfects our muscle memory, and trains us on how to deal with mass casualties despite the number of medics on hand.”

Perfecting their craft, while also training alongside each other builds their communication capabilities, as well as their reaction times in serious conditions. They get in the habit of knowing what to do despite limited resources or never having worked together before.

“These trainings are vital just like any other trainings you do in the military,” said Herrera. “Just as you do physical fitness often or qualify on your weapon, you need to train in these conditions to ensure your muscle memory remains efficient.”

These trainings provide a way for Soldiers to practice their craft, and build comradery between the platoon. It gives them a chance to live alongside each other and get to know one another on a different level than they normally experience.

“Being out here, you develop rapport, a real connection with everyone,” said Herrera. “When we’re treating a patient on the table, you have this sort of psychic link allowing you to know exactly what the other’s thinking. It really helps build friendships and heighten motivation.”

This mission was a great opportunity for many Soldiers to perfect their skills and experience training in a large-scale combat operation environment. According to Zamora, everytime he participates in these trainings, there’s always something new to be learned. Each combat medic had the chance to see what treating mass casualties in a combat zone would entail, and learn how to react under pressure. Moving forward, Herrera and other medics hope to see Soldiers taking advantage of this learning opportunity and putting their skills to the test.