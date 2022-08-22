Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army [Image 3 of 4]

    Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Collin MacKown 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, suffered from a mock injury and was being provided medical attention during the 404th ASB mission held from Aug. 18-26, Fort Carson, Colorado. He was treated by Army combat medics, who put him on a stretcher in order to be medically evacuated and receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominique Mendoza, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Training Exercise
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    4th Combat Aviation Brigade

