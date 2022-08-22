Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army

U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, suffered from a mock injury and was being provided medical attention during the 404th ASB mission held from Aug. 18-26, Fort Carson, Colorado. He was treated by Army combat medics, who put him on a stretcher in order to be medically evacuated and receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominique Mendoza, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

