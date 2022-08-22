U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Cavalry Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, suffered from a mock injury and was being provided medical attention during the 404th ASB mission held from Aug. 18-26, Fort Carson, Colorado. He was treated by Army combat medics, who put him on a stretcher in order to be medically evacuated and receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominique Mendoza, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7390791
|VIRIN:
|220822-A-ED085-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medics - The Force Amplifiers of the Army
