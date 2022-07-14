Artifacts found by the Fort McCoy archaeology team members with the Colorado State University’s (CSU) Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) during an archaeological survey July 14, 2022, are shown on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. For several weeks in July, Fort McCoy archaeological team members with NRB and CSU held a special archaeological survey and dig on South Post. The team did their survey in the South Post Housing Area, which also happens to be the oldest areas of the installation’s origins where Camp Robinson and Camp Emery-Upton once were located. In the actual location of the survey, however, the team was looking at areas around old concrete tent pads that were once part of Camp Robinson. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Special 2022 archaeological survey at Fort McCoy focuses on 'tent' time between world wars