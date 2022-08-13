Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship to ship patient transfer [Image 7 of 7]

    Ship to ship patient transfer

    BALTIC SEA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220813-N-PC065-1119 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mason Hedeen, left, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pederson, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4, prep a simulated medical patient in Arlington’s battle dressing station, Aug. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:18
    Photo ID: 7389509
    VIRIN: 220813-N-PC065-1119
    Resolution: 6553x4369
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship to ship patient transfer [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer
    Ship to ship patient transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT