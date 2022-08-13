Ship to ship patient transfer

220813-N-PC065-1119 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mason Hedeen, left, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicolas Pederson, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4, prep a simulated medical patient in Arlington’s battle dressing station, Aug. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

