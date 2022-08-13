220813-N-PC065-1031 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), background, arrive at the sterngate of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in a rigid-hull inflatable boat to transfer a simulated medical patient, Aug. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:18 Photo ID: 7389501 VIRIN: 220813-N-PC065-1031 Resolution: 6471x4314 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship to ship patient transfer [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.