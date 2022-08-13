220813-N-PC065-1040 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), foreground, secure a rigid-hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), to Arlington’s sterngate during a simulated medical patient transfer, Aug. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 10:18
|Photo ID:
|7389505
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-PC065-1040
|Resolution:
|6134x4089
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship to ship patient transfer [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT