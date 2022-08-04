Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220408-N-GK686-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 08, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nuria Avalos, from Fountain Valley, Calif., poses for a photo at Naval Air Station Sigonella’s emergency operations center, on Apr. 8, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7389356
    VIRIN: 220408-N-GK686-1009
    Resolution: 2874x4024
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, US
    ABH
    NAS Sigonella
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Sailor
    EOC
    In the Spotlight

