220408-N-GK686-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 08, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nuria Avalos, from Fountain Valley, Calif., talks on a headset at Naval Air Station Sigonella’s emergency operations center, on Apr. 8, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7389355 VIRIN: 220408-N-GK686-1006 Resolution: 5382x3844 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.