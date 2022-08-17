Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 2 of 2]

    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, poses for a photo at the Polygone Control Center in Bann, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022. Theer’s efforts restoring Base Aérienne Grostenquin directly contributed to the training of 179 multinational tactical airlift missions, 76 low-level strike missions, 120 435th Contingency Response Group Airmen, 88 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen, and 85th Quartermaster Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:30
    Photo ID: 7389181
    VIRIN: 220817-F-VY348-0002
    Resolution: 4556x4024
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM
    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    Interoperability
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Ramstein
    joint operations
    Polygone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT