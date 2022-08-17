French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, poses for a photo at the Polygone Control Center in Bann, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022. Theer’s efforts restoring Base Aérienne Grostenquin directly contributed to the training of 179 multinational tactical airlift missions, 76 low-level strike missions, 120 435th Contingency Response Group Airmen, 88 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen, and 85th Quartermaster Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:30 Photo ID: 7389181 VIRIN: 220817-F-VY348-0002 Resolution: 4556x4024 Size: 7.29 MB Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.