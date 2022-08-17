French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, poses for a photo at the Polygone Control Center in Bann, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022. Theer’s efforts restoring Base Aérienne Grostenquin directly contributed to the training of 179 multinational tactical airlift missions, 76 low-level strike missions, 120 435th Contingency Response Group Airmen, 88 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen, and 85th Quartermaster Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 05:30
|Photo ID:
|7389181
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-VY348-0002
|Resolution:
|4556x4024
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT