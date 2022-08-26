Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM

While working at the Polygone Control Center a tri-national detachment located in in Bann, Germany, French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, distinguished himself in the performance of outstanding service to the United States and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.



“Theer is probably one of the most joyous and excitable people I've worked with in my life,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Palchick, 19th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander. “Whether running the French component of the Polygone throughout a change of command, working on personal projects, or bringing us together as a tri-national organization, leadership is one quality Theer does not lack.”



Theer’s attributes could not have come at better time for the German, French and U.S. counterparts.



“The relationship between the Polygone and the nations can fluctuate based on leadership,” Palchick said. “When I made my first appearance in 2019, there was a bit of a fracture. Since then, my priority has been to unite all three nations under one family, and Theer has been a major asset to its success.”



Throughout Theer’s time at the Polygone, he not only helped with the One Polygone Initiative, a program set up to help bridge the gap between the French, German and U.S. personnel, but he also took the initiative to coordinate the restoration of Base Aérienne Grostenquin, a base controlled by the French and operated by the Canadian royal air force.



With Germany providing strict guidance to militaries across all three nations, Theer turned to France where different rules could also be incorporated. These would allow European partners to fly lower and faster.



“Base Aérienne Grostenquin is a training jewel and has served as a prominent location for many exercises and operations,” Palchick said.



Theer’s personal actions led to the transformation of the abandoned airfield in Grostenquin, France, into one of Europe’s premier venues for electronic warfare, tactical airlift, close air support, and agile combat employment readiness for 27 United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization nations.



“Restoring Base Aérienne Grostenquin was a complicated process that required tremendous planning, diplomacy, and coordination between multiple nations,” Theer said. “Figuring that out while also maintaining the mission at the Polygone and coordinating exercises was a challenge.”



During his time at the Polygone, Theer directly contributed to enabling 179 multinational tactical airlift missions, and helped train 120 435th Contingency Response Group Airmen, 88 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen, and 85th Quartermaster Soldiers.



“My end goal at the Polygone was to unite all three countries and make one team,” Theer said. “ Now that I’m leaving the Polygone, seeing the teamwork and the community that has been built lets me know my time has been a big success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:31 Story ID: 428090 Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.