    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 1 of 2]

    Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Marshall, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa A3-10 deputy, awards French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, with a certification for his Meritorious Service Medal award at the Polygone Control Center in Bann, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022. Throughout Theer’s time at the Polygone, he not only helped with the One Polygone Initiative, a program set up to help bridge the gap between the French, German and U.S. But he also took the initiative and began the coordination required to restore Base Aérienne Grostenquin, a base controlled by the French and operated by the Canadian royal air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:30
    RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    multinational
    Interoperability
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Ramstein
    joint operations
    Polygone

