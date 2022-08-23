U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Marshall, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa A3-10 deputy, awards French air force Adjutant Major Olivier Theer, French Polygone chief of operations, with a certification for his Meritorious Service Medal award at the Polygone Control Center in Bann, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022. Throughout Theer’s time at the Polygone, he not only helped with the One Polygone Initiative, a program set up to help bridge the gap between the French, German and U.S. But he also took the initiative and began the coordination required to restore Base Aérienne Grostenquin, a base controlled by the French and operated by the Canadian royal air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:30 Photo ID: 7389180 VIRIN: 220823-F-XX999-1002 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 359.19 KB Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theer unites Polygone team, earns MSM [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.