154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

Hawaii Air National Guard medics partner with U.S. Coast Guardsmen during a rescue and medical treatment exercise conducted in the mountain areas above Lake Tahoe, Calif., Jun. 8, 2022. The rescueers hiked the mountainous trails where exercise planners staged numerous rescue scenarios, challenging the teams to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

