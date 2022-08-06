Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training [Image 3 of 4]

    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

    LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard medics partner with U.S. Coast Guardsmen during a rescue and medical treatment exercise conducted in the mountain areas above Lake Tahoe, Calif., Jun. 8, 2022. The rescueers hiked the mountainous trails where exercise planners staged numerous rescue scenarios, challenging the teams to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 04:20
    Location: LAKE TAHOE, CA, US
    This work, 154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Airmen practice river rescue with Coast Guard, regional partners

    hawaii air national guard
    Coast Guard
    national guard
    lake tahoe
    154th MDG

