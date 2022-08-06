154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

Hawaii, Nevada, and California Air National Guard Airmen paddle a boat in rough water during Swift Water Rescue Training held Jun. 8, 2022 on the Truckee River, Calif. The course focused on the fundamentals of survival in moving water, swift water swimming, shore, boat, and in-water rescue. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

