Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training [Image 1 of 4]

    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

    LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii, Nevada, and California Air National Guard Airmen paddle a boat in rough water during Swift Water Rescue Training held Jun. 8, 2022 on the Truckee River, Calif. The course focused on the fundamentals of survival in moving water, swift water swimming, shore, boat, and in-water rescue. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 04:20
    Photo ID: 7389137
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-PW099-1522
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: LAKE TAHOE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training
    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training
    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training
    154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii Airmen practice river rescue with Coast Guard, regional partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    coast guard
    national guard
    FEMA region 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT