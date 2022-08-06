154th MDG Det 1 participates in water rescue training

Hawaii Air National Guard medical professionals conduct trauma treatment and care training with U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Jun. 6, 2022 at U.S Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe.The training focused on water rescue and survival skills, trauma treatment, and involved subject matter expert exchanges with U.S. Coast Guard members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

