The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, J.B. Vowell (center), meets with Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Yoshihiko Okimura (center-left) at the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army headquarters on Camp Sapporo, Japan on August 23 to enhance security cooperation and discuss methods of improving interoperability. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Frank Camara)
U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability
