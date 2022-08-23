U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability

The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell (left), meets with Director General Saburo Ishikura at the Hokkaido Defense Bureau in Sapporo, Japan, August 23, to promote information sharing and cooperation. Vowell travelled to the Hokkaido region of Japan, Aug. 22-24, to discuss future security cooperation and bilateral training opportunities with the Northern Army of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Frank Camara)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 Location: JP