    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability

    JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Maj. Devon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell (left), meets with Director General Saburo Ishikura at the Hokkaido Defense Bureau in Sapporo, Japan, August 23, to promote information sharing and cooperation. Vowell travelled to the Hokkaido region of Japan, Aug. 22-24, to discuss future security cooperation and bilateral training opportunities with the Northern Army of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Frank Camara)

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

