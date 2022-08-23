Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability

    JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Maj. Devon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, J.B. Vowell (left), meets with Northern Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Yoshihiko Okimura at the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army headquarters on Camp Sapporo, Japan on August 23 to discuss methods of improving interoperability. Vowell travelled to the Hokkaido region in Japan, Aug. 22-24, to discuss future security cooperation and bilateral training opportunities with the JGSDF. (U.S. Army by Maj. Frank Camara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:50
    Photo ID: 7389128
    VIRIN: 220823-A-YU969-610
    Resolution: 3056x2104
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability
    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability
    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    JGSDF
    US Army
    Partnership
    USARJ
    Indo-Pacific
    US-Japanalliance
    USARMYJAPAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT