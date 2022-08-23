The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, J.B. Vowell (left), meets with Northern Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Yoshihiko Okimura at the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Northern Army headquarters on Camp Sapporo, Japan on August 23 to discuss methods of improving interoperability. Vowell travelled to the Hokkaido region in Japan, Aug. 22-24, to discuss future security cooperation and bilateral training opportunities with the JGSDF. (U.S. Army by Maj. Frank Camara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:50 Photo ID: 7389128 VIRIN: 220823-A-YU969-610 Resolution: 3056x2104 Size: 1.14 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General visits Northern Army; builds relationships to increase interoperability [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.