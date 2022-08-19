Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson hosts Meet Your Army event [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Carson hosts Meet Your Army event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Capt. Alex Werden 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A participant receives instruction from a Soldier assigned to the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit during the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson "Meet Your Army" event, Aug. 19, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado.

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    III Corps
    recruiting
    Meet Your Army

