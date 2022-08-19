Fort Carson hosts Meet Your Army event

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 4th Infantry Division partnered with the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion to host a one day “Meet Your Army” event showcasing Army life to potential Soldiers, family, influencers, and educators from across the state of Colorado, Aug. 19, 2022.

According to Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, recruiting is very necessary because it is the ‘lifeblood of our business.’ Recruiting plays a major role in the process of educating young Americans interested in the uniformed services.

Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commander of 4th Infantry Division, and Fort Carson shared his story of when he first met the Army.

“As a teenager, I first met our Army in an event like this in New York’s Coney Island,” said Hodne. “I have deep respect for my joint teammates from our other services, but as for me, I’m glad I met our Army.”

Hodne has had 31 years of service composed of 17 duty stations, including three tours in Hawaii, and Colorado Springs. He has traveled across 5 continents with multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’d like to think our Army is glad to have met me too,” Hodne joked.

Americans volunteer to serve in the Armed Forces for many reasons - patriotism, college opportunities, medical benefits, opportunities to learn new skills, and adventure.

Hodne said his inspiration was his father.

“My father was an architect in New York City but served a tour in the U.S. Army as a young man,” Hodne said. “He was a Paratrooper. I won’t go into the details of his short period of service, but his pride in his service inspired me to do the same. When you meet our Soldiers today, ask them about their stories. They are real people. They are your U.S. Army.”

The “Meet Your Army” event promoted the multitude of incentives and opportunities that the military can provide for potential Soldiers. Participants at Fort Carson were able to hear about these opportunities directly from active-duty Soldiers and their battle buddies. Each ‘battle-buddy’ also helped guide their participants throughout the various events to show them what it is like to be a Soldier.

“This was a great opportunity for anyone who has questions about the military lifestyle,'' said Emily Peacock, the Advertising and Public Affairs Chief at the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion. “They were able to gain insight on the Army from people who truly care, and were able to hear real life stories from Soldiers who were their assigned ‘battle-buddies,’ which was extremely powerful.”

This one-day event was filled with different activities and opportunities that showcased what living like a Soldier daily involved. It started with opening remarks from the senior commander, then led into a Tactical Combat Casualty Care demonstration from the Expert Field Medical Badge cadre and a team physical fitness test with four different events. Everyone was challenged by an experience that inspired interest in the Army service.

While immersed in a day in the life of a Soldier, the participants had the chance to take away many valuable skills and lessons, Peacock says. Those who participated were able to observe the discipline, responsibility, and accountability that is required of an Army Soldier.

“The Army instills life skills and offers various opportunities for growth personally and professionally,” said Peacock. “There are many pathways you can take, and the Army caters to numerous passions. This event gave people the opportunity to see the multitude of opportunities to serve in the military.”

Spending a day in the life of a Soldier broadened the participants’ views on all the Army requires, and also gave parents and families the chance to learn more about the multitude of opportunities available.

“Students, sons, daughters - you are the future of our nation,” said Hodne. “Americans from all backgrounds and all walks of life raise their right hand and volunteer to serve this great nation. Every day, I learn we are a group of ordinary people who do extraordinary things.”

The event increased awareness to Soldiers, family, influencers and educators about the benefits and career opportunities the Army has to offer.

From being challenged with a modified physical fitness test, touring the installation, having a ‘battle-buddy’ all day, and participating in multiple activities, the participants each experienced a day in the life of an Army Soldier firsthand. The “Meet Your Army” event brought fun, hands-on activities as well as Army opportunities that many can’t experience daily. And according to Hodne, the most important outcome of today’s event was for all participants to meet ‘their Army.’



Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022