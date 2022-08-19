A participant receives instruction from a 4th Infantry Division Soldier on the proper wear of a helmet and body army during the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson "Meet Your Army" event, Aug. 19, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7388536
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-NR899-068
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|172.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Carson hosts Meet Your Army Event
