A participant receives instruction from a 4th Infantry Division Soldier on the proper wear of a helmet and body army during the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson "Meet Your Army" event, Aug. 19, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 18:58 Photo ID: 7388536 VIRIN: 220819-A-NR899-068 Resolution: 799x533 Size: 172.89 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson hosts Meet Your Army event [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Alex Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.