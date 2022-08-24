Peter Lynch Delivers Speech at 4PL Store Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NSF Dahlgren

Peter Lynch, NAVFAC assistant commander for public works, delivers Speech at 4PL Store Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NSF Dahlgren. A 4PL solution integrates companies along the supply chain under a single point of oversight. With 4PL, GSA acts as a facilitator of suppliers, and provides materials through a retail storefront with vendor-owned and vendor-managed inventory on-site. The 4PL program operates as the single contact for the flow of materials, financial data, and other pertinent information to the customers.

