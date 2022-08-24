Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4PL Public Works Store Naval Support Facility Dahlgren [Image 3 of 5]

    4PL Public Works Store Naval Support Facility Dahlgren

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Exterior of the Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) Public Works Store (PWS) at NSF Dahlgren. It is just the latest in a series of stores opening across NAVFAC’s various areas of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 17:32
    Location: VA, US
    NAVFAC
    Virginia
    Navy
    Washington
    GSA
    Civil Engineer Corps

