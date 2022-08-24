Exterior of the Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) Public Works Store (PWS) at NSF Dahlgren. It is just the latest in a series of stores opening across NAVFAC’s various areas of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7388500
|VIRIN:
|220824-N-HG124-1003
|Resolution:
|3883x2589
|Size:
|575.68 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4PL Public Works Store Naval Support Facility Dahlgren [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Opening of Public Works Stores Under Improved Operational Model
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT