    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Opening of Public Works Stores Under Improved Operational Model [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Opening of Public Works Stores Under Improved Operational Model

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Leaders from NAVFAC, CNIC, GSA and W.W. Grainger, Inc. cut the ribbon on the latest Public Works Stores functioning under the Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) solution at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on Aug. 24, 2022. Two 4PL public works stores are opening onboard Naval Support Activity South Potomac, one at NSF Dahlgren and the other at NSF Indian Head.

    (left to right) Cmdr. Brian Koch, executive officer, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Wes Shmigelsky, Director of Federal Sales W. W. Grainger, Inc., Peter Lynch, assistant commander for public works, NAVFAC, Capt. Eric Hawn, commanding officer, NAVFAC Washington, and Paul Mack, office of retail operations director, GSA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7388496
    VIRIN: 220824-N-HG124-1001
    Resolution: 3386x2257
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

