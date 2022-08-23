Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52 Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    B-52 Training Exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron monitors an instrument panel on a B-52 Stratofortress during a training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. on August 23, 2022. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7388193
    VIRIN: 220823-F-LA783-0053
    Resolution: 5352x3568
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52 Training Exercise
    B-52 Training Exercise
    B-52 Training Exercise
    B-52 Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Barksdale AFB
    20th Bomb Squadron
    3 AVS
    3d Audiovisual Squadron
    49th Test and Evaluation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT