B-52 Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron pull the throttle back during take off in a rainstorm on a B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La. on August 23, 2022. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

