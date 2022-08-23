Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52 Training Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    B-52 Training Exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron pull the throttle back during take off in a rainstorm on a B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La. on August 23, 2022. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7388192
    VIRIN: 220823-F-LA783-0034
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.61 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Barksdale AFB
    20th Bomb Squadron
    3 AVS
    3d Audiovisual Squadron
    49th Test and Evaluation Squadron

