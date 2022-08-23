U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron pull the throttle back during take off in a rainstorm on a B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La. on August 23, 2022. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7388192
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-LA783-0034
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52 Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT