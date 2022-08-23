B-52 Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron perform pre-flight inspections on a B-52 Stratofortress before takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. on August 23, 2022. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

