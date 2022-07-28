Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander [Image 2 of 2]

    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Joseph DePorter, right, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. DePorter assumed command of the 432nd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    VIRIN: 220728-F-HB474-1059
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

