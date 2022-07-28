U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Joseph DePorter, right, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. DePorter assumed command of the 432nd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:56 Photo ID: 7388003 VIRIN: 220728-F-HB474-1059 Resolution: 4464x3571 Size: 1.21 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.