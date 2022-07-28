New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Grover, right, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May, 10, 2022. Grover relinquished command of the 432dd Maintenance Group to Col. Joseph DePorter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

