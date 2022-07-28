Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Grover, right, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May, 10, 2022. Grover relinquished command of the 432dd Maintenance Group to Col. Joseph DePorter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:56
    Photo ID: 7388002
    VIRIN: 220728-F-HB474-1057
    Resolution: 4367x3494
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander
    New 432nd Maintenance Group Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    change of command
    outgoing commander
    432nd maintenance group commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT