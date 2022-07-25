Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade, 88th RD lead success of PWTC [Image 4 of 6]

    Eagle Brigade, 88th RD lead success of PWTC

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers participating in Paralegal Warrior Training Course conduct detainee operations as part of the field training exercise portion of PWTC July 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. PWTC aims to train and challenge paralegals to conduct peace and wartime missions in accordance with current law, policy and doctrinal guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Fort McCoy
    PWTC
    88th Readiness Division

