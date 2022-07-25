Eagle Brigade, 88th RD lead success of PWTC

Soldiers participating in Paralegal Warrior Training Course conduct classroom training on core paralegal competencies of military justice, administrative and civil law, national security law, and contract and fiscal law July 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. PWTC aims to train and challenge paralegals to conduct peace and wartime missions in accordance with current law, policy and doctrinal guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

