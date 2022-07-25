Eagle Brigade, 88th RD lead success of PWTC

Soldiers participating in Paralegal Warrior Training Course conduct an assault an objective mission as part of the field training exercise portion of PWTC July 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. PWTC aims to train and challenge paralegals to conduct peace and wartime missions in accordance with current law, policy and doctrinal guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

