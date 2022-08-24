Coast Guard, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters open Great Lakes Center of Expertise to research freshwater oil spills

From left, Lake Superior State University President Dr. Rodney S. Handley, U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Assistant Commandant for Response Policy Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, and Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Don Gerrie combine to cut the ribbon on the Coast Guard's new Great Lakes Center of Expertise Aug. 24, 2022. The center, which will research freshwater oil spills and help develop effective responses, is headquartered at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, with an additional office in Ann Arbor. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

