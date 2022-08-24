Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters open Great Lakes Center of Expertise to research freshwater oil spills [Image 9 of 12]

    Coast Guard, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters open Great Lakes Center of Expertise to research freshwater oil spills

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A researcher explains the capabilities of the Center for Freshwater Research and Education at Lake Superior State University to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and an audience of Coast Guard officials and other stakeholders Aug. 24, 2022. Lake Superior State University is home to the Coast Guard's new Great Lakes Center of Expertise, which examines the impacts of freshwater oil spills and their responses. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

