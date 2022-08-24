Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters open Great Lakes Center of Expertise to research freshwater oil spills [Image 11 of 12]

    Coast Guard, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters open Great Lakes Center of Expertise to research freshwater oil spills

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Senator. Gary Peters and Lt. Cmdr Kit Pace discuss the work of the Great Lakes Center of Expertise during the center's opening celebration Aug. 24, 2022. The center, which examines the impacts of freshwater oil spills and their responses, is based at the Center for Freshwater Research and Education at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, with another office in Ann Arbor. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:07
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
