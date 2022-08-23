Right Effects, Right Place, Right Time!

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 23, 2022. The 816th EAS conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition effort dedicated to militarily defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

