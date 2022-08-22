Right Effects, Right Place, Right Time!

U.S. Air. Force Senior Airman Ryan Alix, C-17A Globemaster III aircraft loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron secures cargo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug 23, 2022. The 816th EAS conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition effort dedicated to militarily defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

